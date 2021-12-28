Special menu created to celebrate Robert Burns

To celebrate Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh has announced a special Robert Burns Celebration Menu.

The menu will be available to diners for one week only from January 24-29 and will consist of a classic Scottish three course menu featuring traditional dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

Diners will be invited to begin with a firm Scottish favourite of Cullen Skink, made using smoked North Sea haddock and served with St Andrews cheddar crouton.

Patrons will then dine with a traditional main course of haggis, neeps and tatties served with a Stornoway black pudding bon bon, crispy parsnips and a caramelised onion jus.

Finally, customers can finish on a quintessentially sweet note with a delicious cranachan, featuring raspberries, whisky oats and honey cream.

Customers wanting to indulge further can round off their meal and raise a toast to the bard with a

dram of Glengoyne 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The Robert Burns Celebration Menu will be available from the Forth Floor Brasserie at Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh, costing £25 per person for three courses, or £30 per person for three courses and a dram of whisky.

Find out more HERE.