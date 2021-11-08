Small plates are out as menu is sized up for winter

A Glasgow restaurant that brings the flavours of the world to the city – with a Scottish twist – has unveiled its new menu for the autumn/winter.

Mr MacGregors, in Netherlee on Glasgow’s southside, is responding to customer feedback that small plates are out and size really does matter as they ‘size up’ for their new menu relaunch.

As we officially embrace the cosy winter period, Mr MacGregors has launched an all new autumn/winter menu that offers warming classic favourites with a twist, such as their Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Apricot Chipotle Jam & House Slaw, Slow Roasted Ox Cheek. Honey and Sesame Seed Halloumi Fries and Beer Battered Haddock with Bloody Marie Sauce.

Their menu is all about celebrating flavours from around the world with a Scottish twist and offering freshly cooked – and locally sourced – food to the local market.

Following customer feedback that the ‘small plates’ previously offered were ‘delicious but just too small’, Mr Macgregor’s has brought back a more traditional lunch and dinner menu with elevated staples now available in their restaurant and bar.

Mr Macgregor’s opened its doors just before the pandemic hit, after founder Fallon Cowley spotted a gap in the local market for a stylish, welcoming local eatery where good food and drinks was top of the agenda in the bustling Netherlee suburb.

Since opening, Mr Macgregor’s has proven to be a firm favourite of locals for their brunch, lunch and dinner menus, but the owners now want to expand into the night time arena and have worked hard to create an exciting cocktail list with an extensive list of cocktails, gins and wines available until 11pm every day. There is also a private conservatory that can be utilised for special occasion dining for up to 20 people.

Fallon Cowley, owner of Mr Macgregors, said: ‘We opened Mr MacGregors in the height of the pandemic and quickly became renowned for our breakfast and brunch offer which has been extremely popular with the local market. But after listening to feedback from our regulars we designed to overhaul our lunch and dinner menus for the winter period.

‘People want to eat their own meals and are a little jaded by the small plate trend so we have brought back lots of classic favourites with a twist just in larger portions and are confident that the local market and beyond will be really responsive to the changes.

‘All dishes are prepared using fresh ingredients by our amazing team and are overseen by our in-house group executive chef. Each menu has been carefully designed ensuring there is something to suit everyone whether it’s just a coffee and cake, soup and sandwich to a beautiful theww course meal to celebrate a special occasion.’

