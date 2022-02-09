Six Nations cocktails at The Ivy on the Square

This spring, The Ivy on the Square is proud to be celebrating the Six Nations Championship with an array of limited-edition cocktails.

With the first games taking place in 1883, the Six Nations has spanned over three centuries, making it one of the most-loved events in the sporting calendar.

Created by the restaurant’s talented bar team, each cocktail represents one of the six nations taking part in the championship.

Creations include the Scotts on the Rocks, (£9.75) featuring Plymouth gin, Chivas 12 year, ginger juice, lemon juice and clear honey, The Emerald Isle, (£9.75) consisting of Jameson, Lillet Rouge, Cointreau, lime juice, and a dash of whiskey barrel bitters, The G.O.A.T, (£9.50) a mix of Plymouth gin, Plymouth sloe gin, lemon juice and lavender syrup, garnished with a lavender sprig, Le Coqs, (£12.75) which includes, Beefeater gin, Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, sugar syrup and topped with The Ivy Champagne, English Rose, (£9.75) featuring Beefeater gin, Pimm’s and Elderflower cordial, topped with Fever Tree lemonade and garnished with a mint sprig, and finally the Zesty Italian, (£10.95) a tantalising mix of Malfy Aranciata gin, Barolo Chinato, Campari and a dash of whisky barrel bitters.

Agata Lubera, general manager at The Ivy on the Square, said: ‘Now that the Six Nations has officially kicked off, we’re excited for Scotland’s patriotic fans to come together and join us in the heart of the city centre.

‘We hope the latest additions to our already extensive cocktail menu will go down a treat as we honour this historical sporting event. We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to enjoy the atmosphere the games bring to Edinburgh.’

The Six Nations Championship cocktails are available at The Ivy on the Square from Saturday, 5 February to Saturday, March 19.

To book a table, visit TheIvyEdinburgh.com.