Six by Nico reveals The Chipper for new opening

Six by Nico Aberdeen, which will open on Thursday, April 28 at 367 Union St, has announced The Chipper as its first theme.

The Chipper menu, which pays homage to the iconic fish and chip shop, will kick-start a series of new six-course tasting menus that will change every six weeks.

From 28 April, foodies in Scotland’s North East will be treated to not only a new restaurant, but also a brand-new eating experience, inspired by chef Nico Simeone’s Scots-Italian family heritage and an ode to a long line of chip shop entrepreneurs.

A trip to the local chipper is a ritual shared by many Aberdonian communities, and that is what this new inaugural menu aims to accomplish. Chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, fish supper, smoked sausage, and deep-fried Mars bar are among the gastronomic delights on the menu, all reimagined by the Six by Nico team.

Andy Temple, chief creative officer at Six by Nico said: ‘We are very excited to launch the new Aberdeen restaurant and The Chipper menu this month. Most people are familiar with the tastes and smells of their neighbourhood chip shop, and we wanted to re-invent the chipper menu to create a playful food experience that Aberdonians would recognise and be amazed by.

‘We’re thrilled to be opening in Granite City, and delighted to be incorporating the best of local produce into everything we do. We are excited to bring a completely new offering and dining experience to the city and can’t wait to open our doors on April 28.’

Diners can book a table now for The Chipper, which runs until Sunday, 5 June. Open Wednesday – Sundays each six-course menu will be available from noon. The menu will be priced at £37 per person and diners will have the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £27.

The Six by Nico concept was born in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes. Six by Nico Aberdeen promises to be as eye-catching as it is delicious and will boast a minimal design, starkly contrasted by grand fixtures and fittings with atmospheric mood lighting. The restaurant will have an open kitchen with a modern design that is visible to all, as well as a contemporary bar for pre and post-dinner drinks.

Six by Nico Aberdeen will open at 367 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 6BT.

To make a reservation or to find out more, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk