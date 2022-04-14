Six by Nico present their latest blockbuster theme

At the end of this month, Six by Nico in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the glitz and glamour of Hollywood with the launch of their latest menu.

The season’s biggest debut, the new menu is inspired by a selection of Hollywood classics, with alluring dishes and ingredients that represent the enthralling era in film history.

From Shrek to The Godfather, and Pulp Fiction to Ghostbusters – each course has been created in tribute to one of the blockbuster hits.

The immersive six course menu includes Course One – Duck Liver Mousseline, Granny Smith Apple and Gingerbread; Course Two – Chicken Ballotine, Royale Cannoli, Confit Yolk, Smoked Leek, Hen of the Woods & a chicken broth; Course Three – Beef Onglet, Burger Sauce, Tomato, Aged Cheese & Crispy Potato; Course Four – Cod, Confit Tomato, Wild Garlic & Smoked Roe Sauce and Course Five – Chinese Red Pork, Red Pepper, Cauliflower, Beignet and Crackling.

Everything that sparkles should follow with something sweet, so to finish is the unmissable course six – Strawberry, Lemon & Pistachio Mille Feuille & Flamed Meringue, inspired by Ghostbusters. Each course can be complemented with a glass of carefully selected wine expertly paired by Six by Nico’s in-house wine-sommelier.

Six by Nico also announces an exciting new partnership with Everyman Cinemas with the launch of the new menu. Six by Nico customers can enjoy a special Tequila Mockingbird cocktail created by the luxury cinema group. The cocktail will be available in all UK restaurant locations, with ingredients such as 1800 Tequila, lime, and red chilli.

Head of Brand at Everyman Cinemas, Adam Reynolds said: ‘Everyman is delighted to be partnering with Six by Nico to celebrate their Hollywood menu. With exceptional customer service, quality food and beverage and a national spread of venues, Six by Nico really reflects Everyman’s values. We look forward to introducing one of our core cocktails to the Six by Nico menu.’

Chief creative officer at Six by Nico restaurants, Andy Temple said: ‘With our latest blockbuster creations, this theme invites guests to channel the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Our six-course tasting menu has plenty to surprise those who tune in to dine with us, from party-ready appetisers and ultra-glam desserts to Old Hollywood inspired main dishes.’

Diners can be the first in line to the premiere of the Hollywood menu across Six by Nico restaurants, with bookings open now. Running from Thursday 28 April to Sunday 5th June at Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh City Centre, the six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The Hollywood menu is priced at £37 per person, with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £27 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides available from £5

Secure your front row seat and book now via www.sixbynico.co.uk