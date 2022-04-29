Six by Nico opens its doors in Aberdeen today

The much-anticipated Aberdeen restaurant Six by Nico opens today with the first of its ever-changing six-course menus.

Nico Simeone, the renowned Scottish-Italian chef, has launched his tenth Six by Nico restaurant in Aberdeen’s Union Street in the city centre this week.

Every six weeks, Chef Nico and his team will completely reinvent their food offering, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu, each one themed around a different location, memory, or idea. The menus combine different ingredients, flavours, and dishes to create a brand-new dining experience, drawing inspiration from both home and abroad. Every six weeks, foodies in Aberdeen will be treated to a completely new six-course menu at the new Union Street location, with the first concept themed around the local chip shop.

Andy Temple, chief creative officer at Six by Nico said: ‘We are very excited to open the new Aberdeen restaurant and The Chipper menu this week. Most people are familiar with the tastes and smells of their neighbourhood chip shop, and we wanted to re-invent the chipper menu to create a playful food experience that Aberdonians would recognise and be amazed by.

‘We’re thrilled to be opening in Granite City, and delighted to be incorporating the best of local produce into everything we do. We bring a completely new offering and dining experience to the city, and we are delighted that our doors are now open.’

The 72-cover restaurant located in the city centre, which also has its own bar area with a capacity of another 50, features a new six-course tasting menu every six weeks, priced at £37 per person and with a wine pairing priced at an additional £30.

The Chipper menu, the first in a series of evolving concepts, features six dishes based on classics found in a traditional British Fish and Chip shop, each reimagined and re-created with a contemporary twist. The most popular chippie dishes, such as chips and cheese, steak pie, fish supper, and the classic deep-fried mars bar, are included on the new menu.

Six by Nico in Aberdeen is the tenth addition to the growing restaurant portfolio, which includes venues in Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and the Republic of Ireland.

The brand commissioned Burns Designs to reimagine a new space. Upon entering, guests are greeted by the ambient bar area, which features contemporary wall panelling, hand finished wall rendering, and brightly patterned upholsteries.

The restaurant seamlessly transitions into a palette of more subdued tones, layered with artwork and offset by densely arranged greenery and curiosities. The centrally located kitchen is at the heart of the restaurant, allowing customers to witness the creation of the experiential dishes.

The new Union Street restaurant, which occupies the former Toplabamba site, is Simeone’s first in Scotland’s North East, and will replicate the concept of his Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Dublin, and Belfast. The menu will be carefully curated and constantly evolving.

Each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit, using food as a narrative. Each new chapter will be a surprise, and new menus will be released two weeks before the next theme.The concept was born in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes.

Customers can book now for Six by Nico Aberdeen HERE.

Six by Nico Aberdeen is 367 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 6BT.