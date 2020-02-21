Six by Nico expands to open in London Fitzrovia

Three years ago, Scottish-Italian chef, Nico Simeone opened his first concept restaurant, Six by Nico, in Glasgow.

Now, Nico will open his first London site this spring in the heart of London’s Fitzrovia, having expanded with restaurants in Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and Manchester.

Pioneering a revolving culinary hub, Six by Nico will re-invent the dining experience with an entirely new six course tasting menu every six weeks and will never serve the same menu twice. Inspired by places, memories and ideas, Nico and his team will present an elevated cooking experience in a minimalist yet warm setting.

Located on Charlotte Street, one of London’s most respected foodie thoroughfares, Six by Nico is the first London project from Nico Simeone and his seventh opening in the UK. Nico’s unique culinary narrative was first born in his native Glasgow and has expanded at a dynamic pace with sister restaurants now in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool.

With his refined and creative tasting menus, Nico takes guests on a journey whilst making his food accessible to all with an affordable price point of only £29 for all six courses. The London menus will only be slightly increased for his new site to £35 with a wine pairing option of £33.

Nico said: ‘We are very excited to bring an unforgettable culinary experience to London. With its central location, Charlotte Street provides us with a great opportunity to join the city’s thriving restaurant scene.

‘Restaurant trends are moving towards experiential dining and at Six by Nico our menus are inspired by great memories and interesting stories. Our new London restaurant site will create the perfect recipe for an exciting epicurean adventure.’

Serving up a progressive and inventive approach to the tasting menu, Six by Nico proves that fine dining can come at an affordable price. The inspiration behind Nico’s menus can come from anywhere, with themes to date including Childhood, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia and Thai Street Food which, in true Six by Nico style, are only unveiled two weeks before the menu is first served in the restaurant.

The Six by Nico concept began in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion for experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes.

For Nico’s Best of 2019 menu, diners start the culinary journey with delights such as Bombas, with jamon, smoked tomato compote and aioli, and Butternut squash spring rolls with Thai green sauce, charred sweetcorn and pickled Shimeji mushroom followed by Sea bass with peperonata, aubergine caviar and green olive salsa verde, topped with a delicate squid ink tuile and finally, a tongue-in-cheek take on a Scottish chip shop staple, Nico’s Deep-fried Mars bar served with caramelia chocolate Mousse, orange Sorbet and cocoa nib.

Born in Glasgow to Italian parents, Nico was raised in a family with Mediterranean influences from a young age. His earliest memories are of his mother’s Italian cooking, helping her in the kitchen and large family meals around the dinner table. His colourful career has included stints at Michelin starred Number One at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh and his accolades include Young Scottish Seafood Chef of the Year.

Tasked with bringing Six by Nico’s accessible style to Soho are Glasgow based designers, Severino. The 80 cover space juxtaposes industrial elements such as exposed pipes with an inviting theatrical open kitchen and warm, atmospheric lighting in a raw and informal setting.

Work is currently underway at the former Zizzi restaurant site at 33-41 Charlotte Street, London. Six by Nico London plan to create 40 new jobs as they expand their restaurant portfolio across the UK and Ireland.