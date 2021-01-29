Shetland firm makes Scotland’s first lamb biltong

A COMPANY on Shetland is launching a range of biltong – including Scotland’s first lamb biltong.

J&G Shetland, which owns Sound service station, will start production next month in Lerwick.

The firm has secured £24,000 from economic development agency Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) to buy the specialist equipment it needs to dry and cure its meat.

J&G plans to use Shetland beef and lamb in its biltong.

Initially, the cured meat will be sold on Shetland, before expanding across the rest of the UK.

Jay Joubert, the company’s butchery manager, is originally from South Africa.

Jordan Thomason, who owns J&G, said: “Biltong is something that Jay has introduced us to and we are confident that with his skill and previous knowledge of producing Biltong that our product will be a success not only in Shetland but further afield as well.”

Tuck into more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.