Scots non-alcoholic ‘champagne’ hits the stores

Scottish non-alcoholic champagne-inspired range Sparklingly Sober has achieved a supermarket deal.

Made in small batches just outside Glasgow, Sparklingly Sober’s non-alcoholic cocktail range includes the Nomosa and the Nosé, from co-founders of The Start-Up Drinks Lab, Craig Strachan and Hannah Fisher. It will be available in Scotmid stores.

Both recipes use Scottish water, with Nomosa blending blood orange, mango and chilli (inspired by a Mimosa), while the Nosé mixes rhubarb, elderflower and ginger spice (taking its inspiration from a sparkling rosé wine). Each fizz cocktail contains less than 64 calories per 330ml serve making it the perfect choice for the health conscious consumer this festive period.

Sparklingly Sober was created on the back of extensive research into behavioural trends that indicate more people across the UK want to reduce their alcohol intake and make healthier choices via their food and drink purchases. The UK market for low and no-alcohol drinks is worth more than £200 million, with sales of clean spirits expected to increase by 80 per cent by 2022.

The Start-Up Drinks Lab is aiming to disrupt the non alcoholic fizz market with their range of sparkling cocktails that they believe will have stand out in a busy category, with their low calorie content and high quality ingredient list, just in time for Christmas trading.

Hannah Fisher said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Scotmid, who will be the first national retailer to launch our range across all of their stores. We are a craft drinks producer and specialise in creating great tasting drinks all made, produced and packaged at The Start Up Drinks Lab in Port Glasgow.

‘After extensive research we felt there was a real lack of choice in the non-alcoholic fizz market and with more and more consumers focussing on provenance and quality of ingredients, we have identified a real gap in the market for Sparklingly Sober.’

Scotmid local sourcing manager Kirsty George said: ‘We’re really excited about the introduction of the Sparklingly Sober range into our stores and becoming the exclusive stockists of Nomosa.

‘Our friends at The Start-Up Drinks Lab have produced a refreshing range of beverages and we’re thrilled to be able to cooperate with them to bring the Nomosa into our stores.

‘We believe our members and customers will appreciate this new and appealing non-alcoholic choice and that these delicious drinks will prove to be very popular around Christmas and New Year.’

Sparklingly Sober Nomosa is available in 750ml bottles and will be available at all 200 Scotmid stores throughout December and January. The entire Sparklingly Sober range will be available at select bars and restaurants throughout Scotland. The 330ml bottles retails at £1.59 and the 750ml at £2.99.