New look restaurant inspired by artist Paolozzi

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has re-opened the former Café Modern Two, now known as Paolozzi’s Kitchen, following an extensive makeover.

In partnership with the gallery, Heritage Portfolio has worked closely to develop a striking new look for the café, with the interiors and menu both inspired by one of Scotland’s most acclaimed artists, Eduardo Paolozzi, who was especially recognised for his contribution to Pop Art and has a permanent exhibition at Modern Two.

Paolozzi’s Kitchen aims to create a fusion between culture and food, bringing together Eduardo’s heritage with a quirky, Scottish twist.

The menu features a variety of Italian influenced dishes, and sharing plates created with locally sourced produce to provide a refreshing sociable dining experience with a cultural backdrop. Some of the hero dishes from the new menu include haggis lasagne, slow cooked venison ragu and panettone bread and butter pudding.

Set around Paolozzi’s 24ft high Vulcan sculpture, the new concept for the 72 cover restaurant pays homage to the renowned Scottish artist and sculptor who donated a large collection of his lifetime works to the gallery.

In 1999, one of the reasons Modern Two (previously known as the Dean Gallery) opened, was to display his collection; it therefore felt in keeping that the new restaurant complemented and acknowledged his significant contribution, as well as his influence on the Pop Art movement.

Siobhan Leith, head of marketing at Heritage Portfolio said: ‘Paolozzi’s Kitchen is the perfect fusion of Eduardo’s roots, serving classic Italian dishes made with seasonal and local Scottish produce to create a social dining experience.

‘As one of Scotland’s most celebrated artists and someone whose work is very much at the heart of Modern Two, it therefore felt right to pay tribute to Paolozzi’s work in everything from the dishes and design of the menu, down to the colourful pop art inspired interior of the cafe.’

For further information, bookings and to view the Paolozzi’s Kitchen menu click HERE.