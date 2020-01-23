Scots chocolate offers contemporary take on Valentine’s

A Scots chocolatier has launched its Love Is Simple Collection featuring a design by British artist Thomas Payne.

COCO’s Love Is Simple Collection stems from The Art of Chocolate’s collaboration with the contemporary artist. Symbolising the love affair between chocolate and art, which characterises the brand, all three Love Collections launch in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Moving away from the conventional colours and patterns that take over this time of year, the ethical chocolate manufacturer is providing an alternative for those interested in an original and contemporary gift. Once again, The Art of Chocolate combines artistic value with high quality South American cocoa.

The brand’s has an affinity with contemporary art and design, and from Edinburgh they export their values and passions worldwide.

By treating every product as a miniature work of art, COCO has joined the international art conversation; enveloping its chocolates in designs by established and emerging artists, from all over the world.

Calum Haggerty, director of COCO, said: ‘This collection is a homage to our greatest passions, chocolate and art, portraying the essential relationship between the two that is present in all of our work.

‘We chose to feature Thomas’ designs on our Love Is Simple Collection because of the sophisticated, yet contemporary, nature of his work. We’re very pleased with the results of this collaboration.’

Thomas added: ‘Being a sign-writer, I use the finest gold leaf to mirror glass and apply to shopfronts. It denotes quality. Applying gold foil on this collaboration with COCO was the natural choice. In turn, simple visuals to convey a message is as important as the chosen finish. Love is simple.’

The Love Is Simple Collection is available HERE.