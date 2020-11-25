Scots chef ready for Christmas at your house

SCOTLAND’S restaurants are getting ready to serve Christmas dinner at your house this year.

Chefs have come up with a selection of festive options, ranging from deliveries to collections.

Joe Lazzerini, head chef and co-owner of The Loveable Rogue in Glasgow, has designed a four-course menu for two.

“We want to take the stress out of Christmas Day in the kitchen and give our Loveable Rogue customers the ultimate hassle-free Christmas Day feast to enjoy at home,” he said.

Lorna McNee, the new head chef at Cail Bruich in Glasgow, has created a luxury hamper that includes a festive four-course menu.

Through in Edinburgh, Wedgwood the Restaurant is offering nationwide delivery of its five-course menu during December.

The Little Chartroom launched its Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve packages at the end of last month and still has a few left after the first round sold out.

Meanwhile, Stuart Ralston from Aizle has come up with a three-course menu that will be delivered in Edinburgh on 23 and 24 December.

And Edinburgh café chain Milk has teamed up with Fife wine merchant L’Art du Vin to launch a two-course Christmas grazing platter with paired wine.

