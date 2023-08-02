Scotland’s most northerly mainland distillery opened by The King

Scotland’s most northerly mainland distillery has been officially opened by The King.

8 Doors Distillery was opened by His Majesty King Charles during a visit to John O’Groats.

King Charles toured the visitor centre, distillery and warehouse, meeting with a number of the team and finding out more about 8 Doors Distillery, before unveiling a welcome plaque.

On visiting the warehouse His Majesty was invited to fill an American Oak, Pedro Ximinez Hogshead cask, before sampling the new make spirit.

8 Doors Distillery Scotch whisky will be the first to be produced in John O’Groats since 1837.

‘We were honoured to welcome The King to 8 Doors Distillery and thoroughly enjoyed sharing our story and what makes our distillery so unique with him, as well as offering him the opportunity to fill a cask in our warehouse,’ said co-founder Kerry Campbell.

‘Throughout his visit he had the opportunity to meet many of our team, from those working in our distillation team through to our retail and distillery lounge staff, all of whom embody our passion for both the whisky industry and the local area.’

The brainchild of local Caithness husband and wife team, Derek and Kerry , it is steeped in the rich heritage of the area.

The distillery and visitor centre has been designed to showcase the two copper stills and traditional whisky making process.

