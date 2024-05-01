‘Scotland’s first dog friendly chippy’ launches in St Andrews

A chip shop in St Andrews says it has become ‘Scotland’s first dog-friendly chippy’ with the launch of a dedicated menu for diners’ pooches.
The new dog-friendly menu at Cromars Classic Fish and Chips, costing £2.00, includes beef sausages and puppucinnos, with 50% of all sales generated donated to the Scottish SPCA.
The chippy was crowned winner of the ‘best fish supper on the east coast of Scotland’ at the 2023 Scotland’s Fish & Chip Awards.
‘We are a nation of dog lovers, I have 3 dogs myself, so I know how much people love them and want them around as part of the family,’ said owner Wendy Napthine-Frame.
‘We see so many people travelling with their dogs now, especially as we come into the Summer season, when the city is teaming with tourists and visitors.
‘We are blessed in St Andrews with wonderful beaches and countryside, offering perfect walks for dogs and their owners, and for years Cromars has welcomed them all afterwards for a fish supper.
‘I’ve often thought we should create a special menu for dogs, not least so that owners can eat our award-winning fish and chips in peace, without the pleading eyes and the nose-nudges that as dog owners we all understand.
‘So, we have done just that with the introduction of our new menu, which is catering for doggies and doing good by helping support the tremendous work that the SSPCA does in Scotland.’
TAGS