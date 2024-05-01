‘Scotland’s first dog friendly chippy’ launches in St Andrews

A chip shop in St Andrews says it has become ‘Scotland’s first dog-friendly chippy’ with the launch of a dedicated menu for diners’ pooches.

The new dog-friendly menu at Cromars Classic Fish and Chips, costing £2.00, includes beef sausages and puppucinnos, with 50% of all sales generated donated to the Scottish SPCA.

The chippy was crowned winner of the ‘best fish supper on the east coast of Scotland’ at the 2023 Scotland’s Fish & Chip Awards.

‘We are a nation of dog lovers, I have 3 dogs myself, so I know how much people love them and want them around as part of the family,’ said owner Wendy Napthine-Frame.

‘We see so many people travelling with their dogs now, especially as we come into the Summer season, when the city is teaming with tourists and visitors.