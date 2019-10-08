Scotland has two new Michelin star eateries

There are two new Scottish stars in the latest Michelin guide to the top restaurants in Britain and Ireland.

The prestigious guide’s list for 2020 has added Condita in Edinburgh and Isle of Eriska, after both were awarded their first stars, making it 11 for Scotland, and 187 across the isles.

Isle of Eriska, on the west coast of Scotland, is led by chef Graeme Cheevers, and managed by luxury hotel management company Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI).

Isle of Eriska, situated 12 miles north of Oban on the west coast of Scotland, is a private island with hotel, spa and two restaurants. In the main restaurant, which sits within a stately home, Cheevers and his focus on local and seasonal produce, including fresh seafood from nearby Loch Creran and vegetables from the island’s very own kitchen garden, to create a range of creative dishes.

Paisley born Graeme joined the team at Eriska in July 2018 after winning his first Michelin Star at Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond. Before that he worked at several award-winning restaurants, including The Buttery in Glasgow and Restaurant Martin Wishart in Edinburgh.

Graeme said: ‘I’ve had my eye on a Michelin Star, the ultimate accolade for a chef, since joining Eriska, so winning one after just over a year in post is just fantastic. I have a great young team around me in the kitchen here and can’t wait to further develop our unique style as one of Scotland’s top restaurants.’

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: ‘This is an outstanding achievement for Chef Graeme Cheevers and the team at Isle of Eriska, and recognises the commitment that goes in to each dish the team creates.

‘Eriska is a truly unique experience that captures the heart of all who come. Now, with a Michelin Starred restaurant, the hotel will become even more desirable and we look forward to welcoming foodies over the winter months.’

The Scottish Michelin star restaurants are Scotland’s only two star Michelin awardee, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire; Number One, Edinburgh; The Kitchin, Edinburgh; 21212, Edinburgh; Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh; Loch Bay Restaurant, Stein, Isle of Skye; Peat Inn, near St Andrews, Fife; The Cellar, Anstruther, Fife; and Braidwoods, Dalry, Ayrshire.

Number One, the Michelin-starred restaurant at The Balmoral Hotel is proud to have retained its Michelin star yet again, having had a star since 2003.

Mark Donald, head chef at Number One, said: ‘On behalf of the whole team at Number One we are delighted to have been awarded one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide for 2020.

‘The Restaurant has held one Michelin star since 2003, and I am flattered that we have carried on that legacy. I am incredibly excited for the year ahead, and to grow and evolve with the restaurant team.’

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin guides, said: ‘Despite the obvious challenges being faced by the industry here in the UK, we are thrilled that this has been such a stellar year, and we have seen many first ventures opening and rapidly rising to success.’

Rebecca Burr, director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, said: ‘Running a successful restaurant is tough, and we know that. It takes long hours, dedication, teamwork and the support of those people closest to you. I congratulate all the teams and chefs who have won and retained Michelin stars in the 2020 guide.’