Rum portfolio prepares to launch

TWO Scottish entrepreneurs have unveiled plans to launcha portfolio of rums.

Vets Now founder Richard Dixon and Genoa Black boss Claire Kinloch have picked five rums from Guyana, Guatemala, Panama, Trinidad, and the broader Caribbean.

The rums will be aged in pedro ximénez sherry casks in Speyside and are due to be released in March.

Kinloch said: “Richard has a real knowledge and passion for rum and last year he approached Genoa Black to carry out a feasibility and strategy project looking at the spirit sector worldwide.

“We quickly uncovered a strong and unmet demand for a high quality ‘sipping’ rum.

“So we decided to establish our own company – Harpalion Spirits – to create the premium sprits we understand consumers desire.”

It’s been a busy month for rum so far, with Hipflask Spirits unveiling its golden spiced rum on Friday, while new Scottish rum Brass Neck has also made its debut.

