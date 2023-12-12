Rosé is not just for the summer: the best winter Rosé

The rain hammers down outside and one wonders how on earth there can be any more rain left up there. My mind drifts back to those hazy summer days in June and a glass of rosé in one’s hand.

For many, rosé is a wine for the summer months. Sorry I have to totally disagree. It’s a wine that has all year-round appeal. Not only does it bring wonderful laid back memories of warmer times but it is a wine that marries so well with food over Christmas and New Year.

Here are some belters that I would highly recommend.

Ingrid Groiss ‘Hasenhaide’ Rosé 2022 – This is a blend of Pinot Noir and Zweigelt with a wonderful salmon pink colour. Fresh summer fruits abound on the nose especially a hint of sweet strawberries. Balanced acidity with a freshness that adds a complexity to the wine. The name of the vineyard and the wine means ‘garden of the hares’. All of Ingrid’s wines are organic and she has taken her grand mothers and parents winery to another level. This is the perfect to start any Christmas lunch. £16.49 de Burgh Wines

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé 2022 – Many Christmas meals will have at some stage Claret involved however don’t forget the same region using the same grape varieties makes great rosé. This example is predominately Merlot with Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc adding some extra structure. A pale pink colour with hints of raspberries and redcurrants. On the taste these combine with touch of tannins coming from the Cabernet mix with a fresh finish. For those wanting a change from a red with Turkey this is a perfect foil. £15.20 Sunday Times Wine Club

Trivento Reserve Malbec Rosé 2022 – The Mendoza Valley is where Malbec is king and here is a very good example of using it to make a lighter version with a gentle pressing of the skins for the colour but allowing plenty of flavour to come forward. Bags of summer fruit, a touch of pink grapefruit, vanilla, boiled sweets combining with a balanced finish. £8.50 Sainsbury, Tesco and Morrisons

Sea Change Provence Rosé 2022 – A chance to help fund the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre in Baa Atoll is one reason to try this wine. That aside it is also a lovely example of Provence rosé. The team at Château Pigoudet, a wonderful, family-owned winery set amongst the slopes of the Provence hills produce this wine made from a marriage of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. There is a zesty grapefruit note on the nose with tropical fruit notes, peaches and apricots. Excellent as a pairing with seafood, coronation turkey and the like. £19.49 www.seachangewine.com

