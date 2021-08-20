Roberta’s Glasgow aiming for good food and style

Unfussy, authentic Italian cooking is being brought to life at Roberta’s Glasgow, in new uber stylish city centre surroundings.

C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio, plans to completely transform the former Iberica site on St Vincent Street and work is currently underway.

Interior design elements in the old Victorian bank building on the corner of St Vincent Street and Hope Street will include a teal and gold colour palette, marble, rich warm woods and leather finishes, and a lively, upbeat atmosphere.

Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke blistering-hot wood fired oven, will be the beacon, while pasta dishes will be both playful and nostalgic. Grill-inspired plates, decadent Italian desserts and a trendy yet sophisticated cocktail bar will provide a touch of New York style and substance to Glasgow City Centre.

A large wine list featuring legendary Italian labels as well as interesting new names will also complement the restaurant’s focus on the Italian lifestyle and cuisine.

A range of tables, from intimate tables of two through to the restaurant’s generous window booths with seating for up to eight, cater for a wide range of dining requirements as well as a stunning private dining area that can seat up to eighteen guests. The long-bar at Roberta’s is set to attract an eclectic crowd of young urbanites downing good old-fashioned cocktails by the bucket.

Roberta’s will be open daily for lunch and dinner set within a stunning 100 plus cover space that manages to feel very intimate, spread across the bar, main dining room and private dining.

Toni Carbajosa Director at C&C Restaurant Group, said: ‘Roberta’s Glasgow will take a fresher approach to the traditional Italian Ristorantes and Trattorias that can be found throughout Glasgow. We’ll have an extensive cocktail menu, wood fired pizzas, reinvigorating pasta dishes and sharing plates, the finest seafood and shellfish plus a dedicated aperitivo bar. Roberta’s will be lively and gallus, mixing Italian style with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude.’

Roberta’s Glasgow is located at 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow, G2 5LA and will open mid- September 2021.

Visit www.robertas.co.uk to learn more.