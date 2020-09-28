Register reopening and Vittoria’s vouchers

THE Register Club, the fourth floor cocktail bar inside The Edinburgh Grand luxury serviced apartments, has unveiled plans to reopen on Thursday.

The bar is also launching afternoon teas.

Gavin MacLennan, general manager at The Edinburgh Grand, said: “We’re incredibly happy to begin reopening our food and beverage offerings.

“One of life’s most enjoyable pleasures is to share delicious food and drink around the table in the company of family and friends.

“The Register Club has been missed by both our team and our guests and we are very excited to welcome everyone back as well as introduce a delicious new afternoon tea menu.”

Vouchers at Vittoria

Meanwhile, the Vittoria Group is selling half-priced vouchers for use during October and November.

The family-run business, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, runs Edinburgh institutions including Taste of Italy, La Favorita, Divino Enoteca, Berties Restaurant & Bar and its eponymous restaurants on Leith Walk and George IV Bridge.

Director Leandro Crolla said: “Over the years, we have supported many charities, community events and given something back to our loyal customers, but – as we all know – we are in the middle of the most unprecedented times, where we all face day to day challenges.

“We wanted to support and offer something a bit different to our loyal customers and possibly new customers so we are offering 50% off vouchers bought and to be used over the months of October and November, and are available across all our restaurants and delivery sites.”

