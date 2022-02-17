You probably won’t have had ‘lasagne’ like this before
Layered Savoy Cabbage ‘Lasagne'
- 1 Savoy cabbage
- 3 tbsp olive or sunflower oil
- 2 celery sticks, finely diced
- 1 large carrot, roughly grated
- 250g mushrooms, roughly chopped
- 200g leftover cooked or blanched (for 10 minutes) brown rice
- 100g cooked chestnuts, chopped
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- Maldon salt
- Black pepper
- To make the savoy cabbage leaves pliable put them into a steamer. I use a bamboo one, but you can always use a large metal colander and a lid. Separate, then steam the leaves for about 15 minutes or until soft. I tend not to cut out the stalky bit as it softens enough by the end of cooking and is pleasant to eat
- For the filling, heat the oil in a large, cast iron pan and add the onions and a big pinch of Maldon . Cook for about 10 minutes over a medium low heat, stirring often. You can add little splashes of water and deglaze the pan, if at any point it feels dry.
- Then add the carrots and celery and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 7 minutes. Finally, stir through the chestnuts and the rice and scoop it out into a bowl. No need to clean the pan, just start layering it with the leaves
- Build the first layer of Savoy cabbage leaves, then scoop in 1/3rd of the filling, then layer some more leaves over, then follow with the fillings again, then leaves, then filling, then leaves
- Preheat the oven to 180C
- For the tomato stock pour the chopped tomatoes into the same bowl where the filling was. Squash them further with a potato masher. Swirl some water through the tomato tin and pour into the bowl with the tomatoes. If you want you can also whisk in 2 tbsp of creme fraiche into the mixture. Add the garlic and a generous pinch of salt and some pepper.
- Pour the mixture over the cabbage lasagne, making sure that none of the garlic is right on top (where it can burn). Pop the pot into the oven and cook for about 45 mins to an hour. The tomato liquid will be reduced, and the top of the lasagne will be nicely charred.
- Serve and enjoy with a big hunk of crusty, fresh bread.
Recipe © Maldon Salt | https://maldonsalt.com/
At Scottish Field, we like to try new and different cuisines, and today’s inspiration comes from the Ukraine.
Our current batch of recipes have been created by Olia Hercules for Maldon Salt, as part of the Feel Good Food series running on the Maldon Salt socials.
Today, we present a recipe for a Layered Savoy Cabbage ‘Lasagne’.
Olia said: This draws inspiration from Ukrainian cabbage parcels called holubtsi.’
Olia was born in the south of Ukraine in 1984. She left her home town Kakhovka at the age of twelve, when she moved to Cyprus.
After finishing school, she moved to the UK where she studied Italian language and International Relations at the University of Warwick. After spending a year in Italy, Olia settled in London, pursuing a journalistic career after completing her Master’s degree.
Following the financial crisis of 2008, Olia decided to quit her job as a film business reporter to pursue her dream to cook for a living.
She trained at the renowned Leiths School of Food and Wine and then worked as a chef de partie in restaurants, including Ottolenghi, and as a recipe developer before landing a book deal for Mamushka, a cookbook that celebrates her family recipes, from Ukraine and Moldova to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Mamushka has won the prestigious Fortnum and Mason Award for best debut cookbook 2016. It has been translated into five languages, and to date has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide. Olia was named the Observer Rising Star of 2015.
Her second cookbook is called Kaukasis: a culinary journey through Georgia, Azerbaijan and beyond.
Her third cookbook, Summer Kitchen, with Bloomsbury was published in spring 2020.
Olia lives in London with her son Sasha and husband Joe, writing, cooking and feeding her unceasing curiosity by researching food culture and culinary traditions of countries less explored.