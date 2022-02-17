Hamilton & Inches is appointed Rolex Service Centre

Hamilton & Inches has made history through its appointment as a Rolex Service Centre in Edinburgh.

The second of its kind in Scotland, the move marks a major milestone in the 155-year watchmaking history of the established luxury jewellers.

The recently refurbished fine jewellery store, which already offers high-quality watch service and repairs, has heightened its after-sales customer service offering by achieving the prestigious Rolex Service Centre status.

In line with the Rolex Service Procedure and drawing on in-house Rolex-accredited watchmakers’ invaluable expertise, this new service provides customers with an elevated experience and a guarantee that their cherished timepieces are serviced to the highest standard.

All interventions are expertly carried out by inhouse Watchmakers at Hamilton & Inches specialist watch workshops. Following a complete overhaul, all timepieces are covered by a two-year international Rolex Service Guarantee.

The introduction of this new service provides Hamilton & Inches with a unique mark of distinction. Clients will not only be able to take advantage of the new accredited Service Centre in-store, but they will have the opportunity to meet the watchmakers and see first-hand the highly skilled work that goes into luxury watchmaking.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘At Hamilton & Inches, we take immense pride in our craftsmanship and commitment to giving our clientele a bespoke experience. Our new Rolex Service Centre is a milestone addition to our prestigious offering. This provides us with a valuable opportunity to complete the customer journey and offer an exceptional level of after-care, in house.

‘We’re delighted to be only the second Rolex Service Centre in Scotland. This is a true testament to the work and dedication of our Watchmakers, and we look forward to their continued advancements and dedication to this unique craft.’

Toby Barrett, Rolex Accredited Watchmaker at Hamilton & Inches added: ‘We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the same level of service they would expect from Rolex, here in Edinburgh. The customer can be reassured knowing our Service Centre workshop is fully equipped with the latest Rolex tooling to fully complete their service here with Hamilton & Inches.’

To find out more, visit www.hamiltonandinches.com.