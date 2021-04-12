We share Gok Wan’s recipe for chicken ramen
Gok’s chicken ramen (serves two)
Ingredients Instructions
- 1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth
- 1 chicken breast
- 2 eggs
- 2 portions of fresh or dry ramen noodles
- 4 tenderstem broccoli
- 1 chilli
- Grill or pan fry the chicken breast with salt, pepper and olive oil [about 10 mins on each side].
- Boil your egg [about 6 mins from room temp for a medium yolk], and then submerge in cold water before peeling.
- While the chicken & eggs are on the go, cook the noodles as per pack instructions.
- Pour the chicken ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer.
- Cut the tenderstem broccoli length ways and steam for 3 minutes.
- When the noodles are cooked separate them into two bowls and pour over the simmering brilliant’broth.
- Top with the sliced chicken breast, tenderstem broccoli and a boiled egg, halved.
- Finish with some finely chopped chilli.
Recipe © itsu / Gok Wan | https://www.itsu.com/
This week we’re sharing recipes from celebrity chef and fashion icon Gok Wan.
Gok is working with itsu – the Asian-inspired, healthy food brand – to come up with recipes which are perfect for lunches whilst working from home.
Today, we share Gok’s chicken ramen recipe.
Share with