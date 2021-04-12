We share Gok Wan’s recipe for chicken ramen

By Kenny Smith - 12th April 2021

Gok’s chicken ramen (serves two)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth
  • 1 chicken breast
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 portions of fresh or dry ramen noodles
  • 4 tenderstem broccoli
  • 1 chilli
  • Grill or pan fry the chicken breast with salt, pepper and olive oil [about 10 mins on each side].
  • Boil your egg [about 6 mins from room temp for a medium yolk], and then submerge in cold water before peeling.
  • While the chicken & eggs are on the go, cook the noodles as per pack instructions.
  • Pour the chicken ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer.
  • Cut the tenderstem broccoli length ways and steam for 3 minutes.
  • When the noodles are cooked separate them into two bowls and pour over the simmering brilliant’broth.
  • Top with the sliced chicken breast, tenderstem broccoli and a boiled egg, halved.
  • Finish with some finely chopped chilli.

Recipe © itsu / Gok Wan | https://www.itsu.com/

This week we’re sharing recipes from celebrity chef and fashion icon Gok Wan.

Gok is working with itsu – the Asian-inspired, healthy food brand – to come up with recipes which are perfect for lunches whilst working from home.

Today, we share Gok’s chicken ramen recipe.

