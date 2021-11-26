Try Tom Kitchin’s peerless partridge recipe

Today we bring you our final recipe to celebrate Great British Game Week – partridges stuffed with oats, orange and juniper



Running until Sunday, the week-long promotion is a celebration of enjoying wild game, promoted by BASC’s Eat Game initiative in partnership with the British Game Assurance’s Eat Wild campaign.

The week will be a focus for lots of events, dinners and special offers promoting game to consumers around the country.

People will be encouraged to taste game for the first time and try new products which have game in them such as pies, sausages, burgers and charcuterie.

This week, we’re bringing you a host of tasty recipes which were created by Scots chef Tom Kitchin.

More information on Great British Game Week can be found at www.facebook.com/GreatBritishGameWeek/