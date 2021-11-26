Try Tom Kitchin’s peerless partridge recipe
Partridges stuffed with oats, orange and juniper (Serves 4)
- 200g porridge oats
- 100g prunes, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- Freshly squeezed juice of 2 oranges
- Finely grated zest of 1 orange
- Olive oil
- 1 tbsp juniper berries
- 4 oven-ready partridges
- 4 pancetta rashers
- 8 figs, cut in half lengthways
- 2 long cinnamon sticks, split length ways
- Fresh rosemary needles, to garnish
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- Preheat the oven 200˚C
- Put the oats in a bowl, then stir in the prunes, parsley, ground cinnamon, orange juice and zest and a good splash of oil. Crush the juniper berries with a pestle and mortar, then add to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
- To prepare the partridges, use a small knife to cut down either side of the birds wishbone and remove it. Now use your fingers to check that all the heart and stomach have been removed from the carcass. Repeat with the remaining birds. Divide the oat mixture among the partridge cavities. Cover the back of each bird with a bacon rasher and tie in place with kitchen string, then truss the legs together for even cooking. Season all over with salt and pepper.
- Heat a heavy-based roasting tray, or 2 smaller trays, over a medium-high heat, then add a good splash of oil. When it is hot, add the partridges and turn them as necessary until they are coloured all over and the bacon is crispy. Transfer the roasting tray to the oven and roast for 12 minutes, adding any extra oat balls for the final 6 minutes.
- Meanwhile, skewer the fig halves with the cinnamon stick pieces, as if making a kebab. Add the figs to the roasting tray and return it to the oven for a further 2-3 minutes until the partridges are medium rare and the figs are tender. Transfer the birds to a warm plate and set aside to rest for 5 minutes covered with kitchen foil.
- While the birds are resting, return the oat balls and figs to the oven.
- Serve the partridges straight from the roasting tray, sprinkles with rosemary, with the figs and the oat balls too.
Recipe © Great British Game Week | http://www.facebook.com/GreatBritishGameWeek/
Today we bring you our final recipe to celebrate Great British Game Week – partridges stuffed with oats, orange and juniper
Running until Sunday, the week-long promotion is a celebration of enjoying wild game, promoted by BASC’s Eat Game initiative in partnership with the British Game Assurance’s Eat Wild campaign.
The week will be a focus for lots of events, dinners and special offers promoting game to consumers around the country.
People will be encouraged to taste game for the first time and try new products which have game in them such as pies, sausages, burgers and charcuterie.
This week, we’re bringing you a host of tasty recipes which were created by Scots chef Tom Kitchin.
More information on Great British Game Week can be found at www.facebook.com/GreatBritishGameWeek/