Try this recipe for mocha parfait and toffee ice cream
- Mocha parfait: 100g chocolate (70%)
- 50ml egg yolks
- 87g caster sugar
- 15g liquid glucose
- 30ml water
- 1 egg white
- A few drops of cappuccino flavouring
- 150ml double cream (lightly whipped)
- 50ml whipping cream
- For the toffee sauce: 50ml double cream
- 50g caster sugar
- For the ice cream: 130g caster sugar
- 3 egg yolks
- 500ml semi-skimmed milk
- 150ml double cream
- Chocolate soil: 50g caster sugar
- 50g ground almonds
- 30g plain flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- 35g melted unsalted butter
- Chocolate ganache: 110ml double cream
- 15g invert sugar (buy from www.souschef.co.uk)
- 125g chocolate (70%)
- 20g unsalted butter (cubed)
- Biscuit crumb: 1 packed of Biscoff biscuits
- Pistachio paste: 15g pistachio paste
- 10ml water
- For the parfait - Melt the chocolate over a bain-marie or in the microwave. Mix the egg yolks in a mixer on medium speed. Bring 50g of the sugar, the glucose and 15ml of the water to a temperature of 118 degrees C. Gently pour the syrup over the egg yolk and whisk for five minutes, then fold into the chocolate. Start whisking the egg white on medium speed. Bring the remaining sugar and 15ml of water to a temperature of 121 degrees C. Gently pour the syrup over the egg white and continue whisking for five minutes. Fold the chocolate mix into the egg whites then add the cappuccino flavouring. Finally, fold in the lightly whipped cream. Pipe into moulds and freeze for at least four hours.
- For the toffee sauce: Boil the cream and leave to the side, then bring the sugar to a light caramel. Mix in the cream, a little at a time, ensuring you are whisking the whole time
- For the ice cream: Mix the sugar and yolks together untli they have a light and fluffy consistency. Bring the milk to the boil and pour over the yolks, then mix in the double cream. Pour the mixture back into a saucepan and return to the heat, continuously stirring until it is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Add it to the toffee sauce and then freeze in an ice cream machine.
- For the chocolate soil: Mix all the ingredients together, then spread out on greaseproof paper and bake at 165 degrees C for 10 minutes, being sure to give it a mix halfway through.
- For the chocolate ganache: Bring the cream and invert sugar to the boil. Melt the chocolate over a bain marie or in the the microwave. Mix the cream into the chocolate until completely emulsified, then mix in the butter until it has melted. Pour into a lined tray to form a thin layer and leave to set.
- For the biscuit crumb: Blitz in a food processor until it produces a fine crumb
- For the pistachio paste: Mix the paste and water together to form a spreadable paste.
- To serve: Using a pastry brush, spread a thin layer of pistachio paste onto the plate. Cut out a piece of ganache and place it on the past, un-mould the parfait and roll in the crumb, then place it on the ganache. Spoon a little chocolate soil onto the plate and top with a scoop of toffee ice cream.
Recipe © Craig Millar | http://www.16westend.%20com
Craig Millar’s @16 West End in St Monans has established itself a reputation for its quality seafood.
Craig said: ‘I think the emphasis is more on the quality of the produce rather than the amount of produce now, letting the food speak for itself.
‘That’s what we aim for here. There are three of us and it’s a 40-cover restaurant. You can’t be doing 20-odd ingredients per dish, so we keep it simpler and standards high.’
Seafood-biased, the menu evolves naturally with the seasons.
And when it comes to sampling fine foods himself, things have changed a little in the Millar household lately.
‘We do like to go to nice restaurants, but with two young children, we’ve kind of stopped looking for restaurants with Michelin stars and started looking for places with soft play areas,’ he laughs.
(This recipe was originally published in March 2016)