Try this recipe for an alternative breakfast

By Kenny Smith - 21st April 2021

Breakfast salad with ChicP carrot, ginger & turmeric hummus

Ingredients Instructions
  • 2 tbsp hummus
  • 1 cup kale
  • 1 cup salad mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup broccolini
  • 1/4 cup quinoa
  • Olive oil
  • 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • Pepitas
  • Hemp seeds
  • Volcano salt
  • Sunflowers seeds
  • Rinse the quinoa and cook in boiling water for 10 minutes. Pan fry the broccolini in a little olive oil and set aside.
  • Boil water with a splash of olive oil and salt. Crack an egg in a small dish and place into the boiled water. Cook for 2 minutes and place aside.
  • Massage the kale in some olive oil and apple cider vinegar until softened. Mix together with salad mix, seeds, broccolini and quinoa.
  • Smear ChicP Hummus on the dish, add salad mix and top with poached egg. Sprinkle some volcano salt to poached egg for an extra salty taste.

Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/

We continue to bring you healthy recipes this week, and today bring you a filling breakfast idea.

The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.

Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.

Today we present another filling food idea.

Tagged

Related Posts