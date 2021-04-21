Try this recipe for an alternative breakfast
Breakfast salad with ChicP carrot, ginger & turmeric hummus
- 2 tbsp hummus
- 1 cup kale
- 1 cup salad mix
- 1 egg
- 1 cup broccolini
- 1/4 cup quinoa
- Olive oil
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- Pepitas
- Hemp seeds
- Volcano salt
- Sunflowers seeds
- Rinse the quinoa and cook in boiling water for 10 minutes. Pan fry the broccolini in a little olive oil and set aside.
- Boil water with a splash of olive oil and salt. Crack an egg in a small dish and place into the boiled water. Cook for 2 minutes and place aside.
- Massage the kale in some olive oil and apple cider vinegar until softened. Mix together with salad mix, seeds, broccolini and quinoa.
- Smear ChicP Hummus on the dish, add salad mix and top with poached egg. Sprinkle some volcano salt to poached egg for an extra salty taste.
Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/
We continue to bring you healthy recipes this week, and today bring you a filling breakfast idea.
The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.
Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.
Today we present another filling food idea.