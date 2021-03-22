Try this easy to make macaroni casserole recipe
Easy macaroni casserole (serves four)
- 350g macaroni
- 400ml Mutti polpa
- 200g kale
- 250g minced meat
- 1 clove garlic
- 10 fresh basil leaves
- 4 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 sliced onion
- 100g shredded mozzarella
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
- Use your hands to pull the kale leaves from their stems. Coarsely chop the leaves and rinse them.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in large pan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the kale a few handfuls at a time, stirring after each addition. Stir in the salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Cook macaroni in boiling water ( 2 minutes less than the indicated cooking time )
- While pasta is cooking, heat 2 tablespoosn of oil in large pan over medium heat . Add minced meat, polpa, sliced onion and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Cook for about 4 minutes. Add the kale, 5 leaves of fresh basil, pepper and cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Add cooked macaroni to tomato sauce mixture, turning to coat well.
- Spread half of macaroni mixture in the bottom of a 4 quart baking dish. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella then repeat layers with remaining macaroni and mozzarella. Bake in the oven (200 °) for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through. Serve with fresh basil.
Recipe © Mutti | https://mutti-parma.com/en/
We’ve all tried casseroles at one time or another, and have macaroni, so today we bring them together for another tasty recipe.
Courtesy of Mutti, an Italian firm who produce organic tomatoes, we this week present a selection of tasty recipes, with an easy macaronic casserole today.