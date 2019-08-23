Try this delicious recipe for mountain hare

The East Haugh House hotel, near Pitlochry, is known for its fine game.

Chef patron Neil McGown is an award winner for his game, having won Game Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food Awards in 2018.

A keen shooer, the upshot of all the flying lead around East Haugh House is a menu that is strong on the fruit of the land.

In season, game terrine is an almost permanent fixture among the starters, while the first grouse is served on the evening of the 12th. Such is McGown’s enthusiasm for game that each year the hotel runs a a special game food weekend (29 Nov – 1 Dec) to show off the breadth of options and wealth of local game.

Last year’s menu included: canapes of hot smoked red deer fillet with candied fig; tempura of grey partridge with roasted pine kernels; feuillete of rabbit fillet with a white wine, tarragon and silverskin onion veloute; pheasant breast with braised cassis red cabbage, truffle shavings and cocotte potatoes; calf deer liver and armagnac pate on oatcakes with chargrilled liver, chestnuts and red onion tuille; confit leg of wild duck with ginger and soy in a fresh pasta ravioli with roast cherry apples; and white mountain hare with pancetta ballotine with hare fillet served with haricot blanc, morel cassoulet and juniper jus.