Try this delicious recipe for mountain hare
Pan-roasted fillet of blue mountain hare with cassis braised red cabbage, roast potatoes and a wild mushroom and port wine sauce (serves four)
- 2 saddles of hare boned out (your butcher can do this, or buy it with the fillet already boned out)
- Half red cabbage thinly sliced
- 1 red onion cut in half and sliced
- Cinnamon stick and 4 star anise
- Olive oil
- 100ml red wine
- 200ml red wine vinegar
- 100ml cassis
- 150g green raisins
- 6 medium rooster or maris piper potatoes
- Jar of goose fat
- 4oz seasoned flour (all seasoning is always cracked black pepper and Maldon salt)
- 4oz seasoned flour (all seasoning is always cracked black pepper and Maldon salt)
- 199c unsalted butter
- Crushed garlic clove
- 2 finely chopped shallots
- 150ml port (good stuff but not vintage!)
- 150ml double cream
- Seasoning
- Braise red cabbage in cassis. Trim any sinews off the fillet, season and leave to rest at room temperature. Sweat the cabbage and onions in olive oil in a thick bottomed pan – add the rest of the ingredients and cook slowly approx 1 hour until tender and sticky.
- Perfect Roast Potatoes - Peel and cut potatoes into halves or quarters, par boil in salted water until partly cooked. Drain and return to heat and dry out until edges are roughed up and floury.
- Add the flour and shake any excess off. Melt goose fat in a roasting tray until smoking, add potatoes, coat in hot fat and cook for approx 20/30 mins at Gas 8 or 250c basting occasionally. Remove when golden brown and crispy.
- Wild Mushroom and Port sauce - Sweat Shallots and garlic in butter until soft but do not brown. Add mushrooms and port and reduce by half. Add cream and reduce by quarter until sauce coats the back of a spoon, season to taste.
- Fillet of Hare - sear fillets in olive oil in thick-bottomed sauté pan. Put pan in the oven 250c/Gas 8 for 8-10 mins. Remove from oven and pinch the fillets, which should be spongy to feel if serving pink. Leave to rest before slicing. Add juices to the sauce.
The East Haugh House hotel, near Pitlochry, is known for its fine game.
Chef patron Neil McGown is an award winner for his game, having won Game Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food Awards in 2018.
A keen shooer, the upshot of all the flying lead around East Haugh House is a menu that is strong on the fruit of the land.
In season, game terrine is an almost permanent fixture among the starters, while the first grouse is served on the evening of the 12th. Such is McGown’s enthusiasm for game that each year the hotel runs a a special game food weekend (29 Nov – 1 Dec) to show off the breadth of options and wealth of local game.
Last year’s menu included: canapes of hot smoked red deer fillet with candied fig; tempura of grey partridge with roasted pine kernels; feuillete of rabbit fillet with a white wine, tarragon and silverskin onion veloute; pheasant breast with braised cassis red cabbage, truffle shavings and cocotte potatoes; calf deer liver and armagnac pate on oatcakes with chargrilled liver, chestnuts and red onion tuille; confit leg of wild duck with ginger and soy in a fresh pasta ravioli with roast cherry apples; and white mountain hare with pancetta ballotine with hare fillet served with haricot blanc, morel cassoulet and juniper jus.