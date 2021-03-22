Try something new with this halloumi stroganoff recipe
halloumi stroganoff (serves four)
- 300g halloumi cheese
- 1 onion
- 1 tablespoon Mutti double concentrated
- 400g cherry tomatoes
- 100ml water
- 100ml cooking cream
- 200g champignon mushroom sliced
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh grated lemon zest
- Fresh basil leaves
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Fry strips of halloumi in oil in a hot pan and set aside
- Finely chop onion, cook in pan with 1 tablespoon of oil, until golden. Add the mushroom and cook , without moving, until browned on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir and cook another 3 to 5 minutes or until mostly golden brown on all sides. Season to taste with salt and black pepper
- Stir in butter thyme and lemon zest. Cook until the butter absorbs into mushrooms, about 2 minutes.
- Add cherry tomato, 200ml of water, Mutti double concentrated, cream, dijon mustard, smoked paprika and simmer for 3/4 minutes
- Add the halloumi strips and serve with fresh basil
Recipe © Mutti | https://mutti-parma.com/en/
As we enter what are the final days of lockdown, we’re all still trying to find new and interesting ways of keeping ourselves fed.
This week, courtesy of Mutti, an Italian firm who produce organic tomatoes, we present a selection of tasty recipes, starting today with halloumi stroganoff.