Today’s recipe is parmesan-crusted halibut

Craig Millar, at @16 West End in St Monans, admits his interest in food stems from school.

Craig said: ‘I was the only boy at school who did Home Economics. Unfortunately I had to do Fabric and Fashion as well, but that ended up being my best subject – it was better than my cooking. So maybe I’ve gone down the wrong route…’

Catering college followed before a three-year stint with Crest Hotels in England.

‘It was a big kitchen so I got a really good grounding there,’ he says.

A return to Scotland saw spells at Murrayshall Country House Hotel in Scone and Fernie Castle Hotel, near Cupar.

During his training, Raymond Blanc and Marco Pierre White were the chefs of the day and complex, ingredient-heavy dishes were popular, but Millar favours a simpler ethos.

(This recipe was originally published in March 2016)