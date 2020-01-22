Today’s recipe is parmesan-crusted halibut
Parmesan-crusted halibut, summer truffle, vegetables and asparagus sauce
- 4 x 140g pieces wild halibut
- Crust - 100g grated parmesan
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp masala spice
- 1 tsp curry powder
- ½ tsp turmeric
- Asparagus sauce - 250g bunch asparagus (retain top 6cm to garnish)
- 100g butter
- 50ml whipping cream
- 1 handful baby spinach
- Garnish - 2 tbsp cooked broad beans
- 8 blanched asparagus spears
- 8 blanched spring onions
- 1 summer truffle
- Thinly shaved pea shoots
- Wild garlic, chive and viola flowers
- Butter
- Sea salt
- For the crust, put all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until you get a fine crumb.
- For the sauce, finely slice the remaining asparagus stalks, discarding the tough ends, and blanch in boiling salted water. Heat the butter in a pan and cook until nut brown in colour. Bring the cream to the boil then place in a food processor with the butter, asparagus and spinach, and blend until smooth. Season to taste.
- To finish, dust the skin side of the halibut parmesan mix and place in a hot, dry, non-stick frying pan until the crust turns golden brown. Flip over and cook until ready (a couple of minutes, depending on how thick the fish is).
- Drop the asparagus tops, spring onions and broad beans into boiling water to warm through, then toss them in butter and sea salt. Pour some sauce onto a warmed plate with the halibut, and arrange the vegetables, truffle, pea shoots and flowers.
Craig Millar, at @16 West End in St Monans, admits his interest in food stems from school.
Craig said: ‘I was the only boy at school who did Home Economics. Unfortunately I had to do Fabric and Fashion as well, but that ended up being my best subject – it was better than my cooking. So maybe I’ve gone down the wrong route…’
Catering college followed before a three-year stint with Crest Hotels in England.
‘It was a big kitchen so I got a really good grounding there,’ he says.
A return to Scotland saw spells at Murrayshall Country House Hotel in Scone and Fernie Castle Hotel, near Cupar.
During his training, Raymond Blanc and Marco Pierre White were the chefs of the day and complex, ingredient-heavy dishes were popular, but Millar favours a simpler ethos.
(This recipe was originally published in March 2016)