Time for a Bajan Rum Punch

By Grant Dickie - 11th April 2020
Bring the flavours of Barbados into your home with this Bajan Rum Punch.

Bajan Rum Punch

Ingredients Instructions
  • Fresh lime juice: ½ cup
  • Simple syrup: ½ cup
  • Grenadine: ½ cup
  • Rum: 1 ½ cups
  • Water: 2 cups
  • Aromatic bitters: 3 dashes
  • Nutmeg: 1 pinch
  • Orange wedges to garnish
  • Mix all ingredients together.
  • Pour into a glass and garnish with a wedge of orange.

Let’s transport ourselves once more to Barbados and treat our taste buds to another favourite recipe.

This time it is an exotic Bajan Rum Punch perfect for the weekend and with fruity flavours bringing Barbados to your home.

Tagged

Related Posts