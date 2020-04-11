Time for a Bajan Rum Punch
Bajan Rum Punch
Ingredients Instructions
- Fresh lime juice: ½ cup
- Simple syrup: ½ cup
- Grenadine: ½ cup
- Rum: 1 ½ cups
- Water: 2 cups
- Aromatic bitters: 3 dashes
- Nutmeg: 1 pinch
- Orange wedges to garnish
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Pour into a glass and garnish with a wedge of orange.
Let’s transport ourselves once more to Barbados and treat our taste buds to another favourite recipe.
This time it is an exotic Bajan Rum Punch perfect for the weekend and with fruity flavours bringing Barbados to your home.
Share with