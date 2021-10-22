Tasty Bramley Apple and Beetroot Potato Cakes
Bramley Apple and Beetroot Potato Cakes with Dill Yoghurt
Ingredients Instructions
- For the potato cakes: 2 large potatoes, peeled
- 1 beetroot, peeled and coarsely grated
- 1 Bramley apple, peeled, cored and coarsely grated
- 40g parmesan, finely grated
- 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tsp onion granules
- 2 tsp onion granules
- 3 tbsp gluten-free flour (such as quinoa flour)
- 2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing
- Salt and pepper
- For the dill yoghurt: 170g Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt
- ½ clove garlic, crushed
- Small bunch of dill, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper
- Squeeze of lemon juice to taste
- Preheat the oven to 180°C
- Cook the potatoes whole in a pan of boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain and leave to cool a little
- Grate the potatoes into a mixing bowl and add the remaining potato cake ingredients, season with salt and pepper
- Line two baking trays with parchment and drizzle each with a little oil. Make 12 small balls of the potato cake mixture, place in the oven and cook for 20-30 minutes. Half way through cooking time, squash each mound down into a flat disk and flip
- Mix together the dill yoghurt ingredients and season to taste with salt and pepper and a little extra lemon juice if needed.
- Freeze for a simple snack throughout the week, or serve with a poached egg or some flaked smoked mackerel for a delicious weekend brunch
Recipe © British Apples and Pears | https://www.britishapplesandpears.co.uk/recipes/
How often do we complain that we regularly eat the same things, over and over again?
With British fruit in season, and apples and pears dropping from the trees, it seems like the right time to celebrate and use them.
Courtesy of British Apples and Pears, here’s a delicious recipe for Bramley Apple and Beetroot Potato Cakes with Dill Yoghurt.
Share with