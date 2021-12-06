Tasty Asian-style tuna tartare bites are so easy to make

These Asian-style tuna tartare bites are a fantastic small dish to serve guests over the winter festivities.

One for the sushi-lovers, this tuna tartare is incredibly simple to make, and packed with fresh Asian-style flavours – ideal to help bring on better living.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration, visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.