Tasty Asian-style tuna tartare bites are so easy to make
- 250g sushi-grade tuna
- 2 tbsp very finely grated ginger
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp light soy sauce
- 3 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 15-20 rice crackers or other toast-style crackers
- 1 tbsp black and white sesame seeds, to garnish
- Using a very sharp knife, carefully cut the raw tuna into small cubes.
- Place the tuna into a mixing bowl and add the ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, and chopped spring onions. Mix well.
- Just before serving, stir in the lime juice. Place a spoonful of the tuna tartare mix on each of the crackers.
- Garnish with a sprinkling of sesame seeds and serve immediately.
Recipe © Love Seafood | https://www.loveseafood.co.uk
These Asian-style tuna tartare bites are a fantastic small dish to serve guests over the winter festivities.
One for the sushi-lovers, this tuna tartare is incredibly simple to make, and packed with fresh Asian-style flavours – ideal to help bring on better living.
