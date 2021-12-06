Chocolate in a limited edition wrapper – in style

A Scots chocolate maker has teamed up with a leading fashion label to create a bar in a limited edition wrapper.

COCO – The Art of Chocolate has collaborated with eponymous fashion label Temperley London on the design of three new limited edition bars.

COCO is a leading ethical chocolate manufacturer, sourcing the finest Colombian couverture, to then create chocolate products in their Edinburgh kitchen with a team of passionate chocolatiers.

The brand’s affinity with contemporary art and design has made it a key player in Scotland’s contemporary cultural landscape. From Edinburgh they export their values and passions worldwide.

By treating every product as a miniature work of art, COCO has joined the international art and design conversation; enveloping its chocolates in designs by established and emerging artists and brands, from all over the world.

Calum Haggerty, brand director and owner of COCO Chocolatier, said: ‘For COCO this was an irresistible partnership. Both brands have a modern elegance shaped by zealous commitment to craftsmanship.

‘While the Temperley Team hand-embellish, our COCO Chocolatiers hand-craft. Neither of us is afraid of bold colours and prints, both of us set out to seduce your eye. A real sense of freedom and ability to transport ripples between both our brands.

‘COCO is a canvas for artists and artisans alike: those who dare to innovate, inspire and challenge. At Temperley there is no compromise on style or substance. It’s what hooked us.

‘Finding Temperley artwork with which to dress our new COCO Chocolatier limited edition collection was a vibrant and collaborative process. In the end our chosen designs came from Temperley’s Spring 2018 Ready-To-Wear, a collection which to us felt more abstract and more graphic than usual and had a striking sense of confidence that we were drawn to.’

Alice Temperley, MBE and founder of Temperley London said: ‘I love great chocolate and there is a natural synergy between COCO and Temperley London – we are both proudly British and celebrate craftmanship at its best.

‘Our three hand-painted prints artfully adorn the chocolate bars creating the ultimate, delicious, indulgent Christmas gift.’

The COCO x Temperley London limited edition collection is available to purchase as a set for £18 across Temperley London stores and at www.cocochocolatier.com.