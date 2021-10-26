Start your morning with a filling healthy treat
Vegan Bramley Apple and Coconut Chia Breakfast Bowl
- 3 Bramley apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped
- 3 tsp minced fresh ginger
- 6 tbsp apple juice
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
- 90g chia seeds
- 1 x 400g tin of coconut milk
- A handful of berries
- 50g toasted coconut flakes
- Add chopped Bramley apple and ginger to a saucepan over a low heat with the lid on and cook until the apple has broken down
- Stir through the maple syrup
- Stir the chia seeds into the coconut milk and leave for 30 mins (this should have a jelly-like consistency). Add in a splash of water if you prefer a looser consistency
- Spoon the Bramley apple mixture into four bowls and top with the coconut chia, garnish with the toasted coconut flakes and berries to serve
Recipe © British Apples and Pears | https://www.britishapplesandpears.co.uk/recipes/
When it’s dark, cold and wet in the morning, it’s sometimes hard to motivate yourself.
Today, we present a recommended Vegan Bramley Apple and Coconut Chia Breakfast Bowl.
With British fruit in season, and apples and pears dropping from the trees, it seems like the right time to celebrate and use them.
Courtesy of British Apples and Pears, here’s another delicious recipe .