Simple shakshuka is a filling alternative
Simple Shakshuka (Serves 2)
- 1 red pepper
- 1 large white onion
- 1 fresh red chilli
- 3 garlic cloves
- handful fresh coriander
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp smoked
- sweet paprika
- ½ tsp ras el hanout
- 1½ tbsp tomato puree
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 X 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick salt
- For the 'egg yolks': ½ yellow pepper
- ½ tbsp plant-based mayo
- 1 heaped tsp tahini
- ½ lemon salt
- For the 'egg whites': 4 tbsp dairy-free yoghurt
- ½ lemon salt
- To serve: 1 spring onion
- 4 pitta breads
- Light your largest gas ring or preheat your grill to high.
- Put the red and yellow peppers directly on the flame or under the grill for 10-15 minutes, turning them every five minutes, until blackened on all sides
- Set aside in a bowl to cool and steam with a plate over the top
- Place the frying pan over a medium heat and pour in the olive oil. Peel and finely chop the onion and add it to the pan. Halve the chilli, dice one half and finely slice the other.
- Peel and grate the garlic cloves. Add the diced chilli and garlic to the pan and stir, cooking for five minutes.
- Finely chop the coriander stems and add them to the pan, reserving the leaves. Add the oregano and the spices. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the tomato puree and sugar and stir for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture is getting darker and sticky.
- Add the vinegar to the pan and let it bubble away and evaporate. Add the tinned tomatoes, bay leaves and cinnamon and a good splash of water and leave to simmer for 8-10 minutes, until thickened and combined. Lower the heat and keep warm until needed
- Rub the burned skin from the cooled peppers with your fingers. Seed and roughly chop the peppers. Add the red pepper to the shakshuka. Put the yellow pepper in the blender.
- To make the 'egg yolk', add the plant-based mayo and tahini to the blender with the yellow pepper. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Blend to a paste.
- To make the 'egg white', put the yoghurt in a bowl. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Mix to combine.
- To finish the shakshuka, remove the bay and cinnamon sticks from the pan. Taste the shakshuka and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If it looks dry, add a splash of water and stir it in. Make sure it's nice and warm.
- Press the back of a spoon into the mixture to make 4 wells. Spoon a tablespoon of the 'egg white' into each well. Use a teaspoon to add a spoonful of the 'egg yolk' into the centre of each white.
- To serve, grill or toast the pittas. Scatter the reserved coriander leaves over the shakshuka.Finely slice the spring onion and scatter it over along with the sliced red chilli. Serve the pittas alongside for dipping
Recipe © Bosh! | https://www.bosh.tv/
Ever tried a shakshuka ? No? Veganuary gives you the perfect excuse.
We’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.
Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.
Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.
As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.
Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.
Today, we present a recipe for a simple shakshuka.
Henry and Ian said: ‘Brunch is a great start to the day, but shakshuka makes a wonderful meal at any time. Served with toasted pitta for dunking, this silky red pepper stew feels really warming and generous.
‘And we’re chuffed with these vegan eggs; they look awesome and the flavour is fantastic. Super fun and perfect for Instagram!’