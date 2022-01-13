Burns Night range launched at supermarket

Scots food producers have been given a huge boost ahead of Burns Night.

To help Scots mark one of the most celebrated days in the calendar, Aldi Scotland has unveiled its Burns Night Specialbuy range, which includes Macaulay’s haggis for just 99p.

Available at all 102 Scottish stores from today, Scots are guaranteed unbeatable bargains on all essential food and drink in honour of the country’s foremost poet.

Those looking for quality products at a fraction of the price will not be disappointed as Aldi Scotland’s everyday haggis range has both the traditional fare and a vegetarian option available for only 99p (offer available January 13-25). Simon Howie’s Gluten Free Haggis makes sure no one is left out of the fun for just £1.99.

The supermarket, which was awarded Multiple Fruit and Vegetable Retailer of the Year 2021 by the Fresh Produce Consortium, will also be launching an exclusive Burns Supper Super Six veg offering, complete with tatties, neeps and all the trimmings supplied by local producers from just 35p.

Customers looking for the perfect centrepiece to their Burns Night celebrations, can pick up a Specially Selected Chieftain Haggis for only £2.99 and no celebration would be complete without ‘tak’ing a cup of kindness’ and with multi award-winning Glen Marnoch 12 year-old Speyside Single Malt reduced to just £17.99 (offer available 13th – 25th Jan) Aldi has all the essentials covered.

Not a fan of the ‘Great chieftain o the puddin’-race’? No problem, Aldi Scotland has a fantastic range of both traditional and unique Scottish products available, including Punjab Pakora’s Iron Brew Pakora (£1.79) which is back on shelves due to popular demand.

While those looking for a twist on Scotland’s national dish are spoilt for choice with Punjab Pakora’s Haggis Pakora (£1.49), Curried Haggis Bites by Simon Howie (£1.99) and Bell’s Steak and Haggis Pie (£2.99) all included in the retailer’s Best of Scotland range.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: ‘Burns Night is our chance to celebrate everything which is great about Scotland, and this year our Burns Night range has something for everyone.

‘As well as offering great prices on classic dishes, we are offering vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as some more unique Scots’ products like Iron Brew Pakora and Curried Haggis Bites.

‘In 2021 we continued to underline our commitment to Scottish suppliers and produce, supplying over 450 Scottish products from over 90 local suppliers to our shoppers. We are now pleased to be kicking of 2022 by once again working with so many of our long-standing suppliers in Scotland to offer our customers a fantastic range of products.’