Schnitzel could be one of your favourite things
Pork Schnitzel with slaw (serves 4)
- 4 x 150g boneless pork loin steaks (or pork chops)
- 100g fresh breadcrumbs
- 1 x large egg
- 40g flour
- Sea salt and black pepper
- ½ tsp paprika
- Rapeseed oil to sauté
- For the slaw: 300g red cabbage
- 1 x small red onion
- 2-3 x green apples
- 140g mayonnaise
- 70g fat free yoghurt
- 5g fresh parsley
- Juice of 1 lemon
- For the slaw: thinly slice the red cabbage. Peel and halve the red onion and thinly slice.
- Cut the apples into quarters, core and thinly slice. Olace the apple slices into a bowl with the lemon juice and mix.
- Add the mayo and yoghurt to the apple mix. Add the sliced red cabbage and red onion. Gently mix together. Chop the parsley and stir through. Season to taste.
- To make the schnitzels: Put the pork steaks between two pieces of greaseproof paper and with a rolling pin, pound until thin escalopes.
- Break the egg in a bowl and whisk. Put the flour into a separate bowl, season with some salt, black pepper and paprika. Place the breadcrumbs in to a separate bowl.
- Dip the pork escalopes into the flour first, coating well with the flour, then dip into the egg wash and finally the breadcrumbs
- Gently fry in the oil for 5/6 minutes turning as you cook.
- Serve with sweet potato fries, a lemon wedge and slaw.
Putting pork on our plates is the aim of Quality Meat Scotland’s Go Places with Pork campaign.
A range of simple recipes inspired by world cuisines have been launched as part of the campaign to get the nation cooking with Specially Selected Pork.
Quality Meat Scotland’s marketing manager Kirsty Fox, said: ‘When it comes to cooking, we can all be guilty of being stuck in midweek ruts, opting to choose for the same quick and easy dishes time and time again.
‘Our range of Specially Selected Pork recipes are a great way of mixing up mealtimes and introducing new flavours and twists on some of the world’s most popular dishes.’
Find the full range of simple and delicious recipes at www.scotchkitchen.com.