Schnitzel could be one of your favourite things

Putting pork on our plates is the aim of Quality Meat Scotland’s Go Places with Pork campaign.

A range of simple recipes inspired by world cuisines have been launched as part of the campaign to get the nation cooking with Specially Selected Pork.

Quality Meat Scotland’s marketing manager Kirsty Fox, said: ‘When it comes to cooking, we can all be guilty of being stuck in midweek ruts, opting to choose for the same quick and easy dishes time and time again.

‘Our range of Specially Selected Pork recipes are a great way of mixing up mealtimes and introducing new flavours and twists on some of the world’s most popular dishes.’

Find the full range of simple and delicious recipes at www.scotchkitchen.com.