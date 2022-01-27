Scallops with greens & textures of Jerusalem
Scallops with Greens, Textures of Jerusalem (Serves 4)
- 12 scallops with roe
- 25g butter, softened
- 1 tsp curry powder
- Pinch of salt, to taste (no more than 2-3g)
- For the artichoke purée: 200g Jerusalem artichokes
- 20ml double cream
- For the artichoke crisps: 1 Jerusalem artichoke
- Vegetable oil, for deep frying
- For the butter sauce: 1⁄2 banana shallot, finely diced
- 30ml white wine vinegar
- 20ml double cream
- 100g cold butter, diced
- Salt and ground white pepper
- A few chives, finely chopped
- For the greens: 20g butter
- 100g wild garlic
- 100g baby spinach
- First, mix the curry powder and salt into the softened butter. Lightly dust the scallops with salt and pepper, just enough to liberally cover each side, then sear them in a hot pan with a little oil. Do not move or shake the pan, leave them for about 1 minute, then turn the scallops over. The cooked side should now be golden brown. Leave for another minute then add a teaspoon of the curried butter.
- Turn the scallops over again after 30 seconds and baste with the frothing butter, then place them on kitchen paper to rest for 10-20 seconds before serving. Dry the scallop roe out in the oven, either until cooked and then dice it, or dried completely and then blended to a powder, to be added to the butter sauce for maximum flavour.
- For the artichoke purée: Peel and dice the artichokes, then put the prepared veg into a saucepan with 1 litre of water and a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil and leave to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the artichokes are soft, then drain thoroughly (reserving some of the cooking water) and transfer to a blender.
- Add the double cream and a little of the cooking water, then blend until smooth. Check the seasoning then push through a fine sieve.
- For the artichoke crisps: Peel the artichoke then slice on a mandoline, or very thinly using a sharp knife. Deep fry the slices at 175°c until they start to colour, then drain and cool on paper towels.
- For the butter sauce: Sweat the shallot with a little of the butter in a hot pan until soft, but do not let it colour. Add the white wine vinegar and reduce the volume of liquid until a syrupy consistency is achieved. Stir in the double cream, then bring to the boil and reduce the volume of liquid by half.
- Take the pan off direct heat and gradually add the cold cubed butter while stirring constantly. Taste the sauce and season it accordingly with salt and ground white pepper. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve, fold in the chopped chives and cooked scallop roe, then serve immediately.
- For the greens: Bring 300ml of water and the butter to the boil in a wide saucepan, then add a pinch of salt. Drop the wild garlic and spinach into the pan and stir for 40 to 50 seconds. Drain in a colander then place on paper towels for 20 seconds to remove the excess liquid. Squeeze out the remaining moisture and serve immediately.
Recipe © The Royal Navy | https://royalnavyshop.co.uk/
Today we bring you tasty recipe for scallops from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present scallops with greens, textures of Jerusalem.
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
He said: ‘I am so proud to be supporting The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the incredible projects and facilities it provides to improve the lives of Royal Navy families and veterans. Not only is this book filled with delicious recipes for you and your family, but every purchase will serve to improve the quality of life for all those who serve and enable this wonderful charity to continue its
incredibly worthwhile work.’
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.