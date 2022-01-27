MasterChef finalist serves up two new menus

MasterChef: The Professionals’ finalist Chris Niven, and his newly expanded team, are launching two new menus next week.

Charis, also National Chef of the Year 2021 finalist and executive chef at Marine North Berwick, will showcase the new offerings from January 30, for The Lawn restaurant.

A traditional afternoon tea will be available, following the appointment of a new head pastry chef, Sarah Brion, who was previously head pastry chef at the Michelin accredited Fife Arms, Braemar and has worked in bakeries and restaurants across Paris and Japan.

The afternoon tea will be served daily in the Bass Rock Bar between 1–4pm and is priced from £29.50 per person or £39.50 with an accompanying glass of Palmer & Co Champagne.

Sweet treats will include chocolate and caramel cake; almond, praline & orange blossom tart; ginger, lemon & clove macaroons; chestnut and mandarin mont blanc as well as the traditional warm scones with clotted cream and raspberry jam. Delicate sandwiches will be served with duck egg, mustard cress, mayonnaise; roast beef, horseradish, crème fraiche, watercress and a smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese and dill. There will also be a pork and haggis sausage roll with an Arran mustard mayonnaise.

An impressive collection of loose leaf Canton Tea will be served in fine china, with guests having the choice of eight blends, English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Darjeeling, Jade Tips, Triple Mint, Berry & Hibiscus, Chocolate Noir and Lychee & Rose.

The Lawn restaurant will be offering a Sunday Lunch menu served between noon–3pm priced at £28 for two courses or £35 for three courses. Changing with the seasons to highlight the best fish, meat and vegetables from East Lothian and beyond, the January menu highlights include:

Heritage beets with Knockraich farm crowdie, brambles, fresh basil and walnuts, 35-day dry aged Tweed Valley sirloin of beef with duck fat roasties, glazed carrots, creamed cabbage, yorkies and bone marrow gravy, The Lawn seasonal fruit crumble with crème anglaise and vanilla ice cream

The Lawn and Bass Rock Bar & Lounge at Marine North Berwick has been developed and are operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

Part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, Marine North Berwick and Rusacks St Andrews will be joined by an additional Scottish golf property, Marine Troon, as well as the recently acquired Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.

To book a table in The Lawn, visit www.lawnrestaurant.co.uk.