Michelin Star Madeleines with melting hazelnut spread

Long considered a bastion of gastronomic excellence, Palace hotel Le Bristol Paris holds three Michelin stars at revered Epicure, and one Michelin star at ‘brasserie de luxe’, 114 Faubourg.

Acknowledged by foodies all over the globe as ‘Chef Royalty’, Eric Frechon – who has been at Le Bristol’s culinary helm for over a decade – has now shared one of the secrets of his trade, no doubt much to the delight of parents who are running out of ideas for how to occupy the kids while stuck indoors.

A quick, easy and ever so quintessentially French recipe, is Frechon’s Hazelnut Spread Madeleines. Highlighting his passion for baking, last year he installed a working flour mill at the hotel, making Le Bristol Paris today the first and only hotel in Paris to produce its own homemade fresh flour from ancient wheats.

Eric Frechon has spent over 35 years in restaurants, having presided over some of Paris’ most prestigious kitchens throughout his career. Today, he is one of the most celebrated names, unanimously hailed by critics and gourmets the world over for having raised Le Bristol to become the hotel to bear the most Michelin stars in Paris.