Mark British Pie Week with this Keeper’s Pie recipe
- For the mince: 100ml water
- 5ml Rapeseed Oil
- 60g Diced Onion
- 3g Salt
- 3g Garlic Puree
- 2g Chopped Thyme
- 1 Large Diced Carrot
- 1/2 Small Diced Swede
- 1g Cracked Black Pepper
- 200ml Dark Stout
- 1 Knorr Beef Stock
- 10g Demerara Sugar
- 250g Pheasant Mince
- 170g Venison Mince
- For the mash: 500g Red Potatoes
- 100g Butter
- 50ml Cream
- Sweat the onions, carrots, swede, thyme, garlic and minced meats in the rapeseed oil until the vegetables are soft and the meats are light brown. Make sure to season (using about 3g of the salt).
- Add the beef stock, as well as the stout and sugar and cook for about 35 minutes until the liquids have reduced to leave a thick consistency.
- Place the mince in an oven ready baking dish and set aside in the fridge to cool while you prepare the mash.
- Boil the potatoes with a little salt to make the mash. Once soft, mash the potatoes together with the cream, butter and remaining salt.
- Pipe (or spread) the mash over the top of the cooled mince and bake in the oven at 180°C for 35 minutes.
This week is British Pie Week, and today and tomorrow, we’re bringing you pie recipes from the British Game Alliance.
Today, we present The Keeper’s Pie, which can be made with BGA assured game meat. This is an upgrade on the classic Shepherd’s Pie and Cottage Pie! For best results, try using a mix of breast and thigh meat.
The British Game Alliance (BGA), have a brand new assurance scheme from which ensures that consumers can be confident of the provenance of their food from ‘egg to plate’. Game meat marked with the BGA logo have been shot and prepared according to strict ‘best practice’ guidelines.
Registered BGA members are assessed for their compliance to these guidelines by a team of independent auditors – similar to that of the Red Tractor Scheme.
Wild game has seen a surge in popularity with those opting for a flexitarian diet.The meat is low in fat, high in protein and tastes great.
Game, such as pheasant and partridge, has traditionally been solely seasonally available, however, it can now be enjoyed all year round with the help of a BGA assured online retailer: Wild & Game.