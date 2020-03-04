Mark British Pie Week with this Keeper’s Pie recipe

This week is British Pie Week, and today and tomorrow, we’re bringing you pie recipes from the British Game Alliance.

Today, we present The Keeper’s Pie, which can be made with BGA assured game meat. This is an upgrade on the classic Shepherd’s Pie and Cottage Pie! For best results, try using a mix of breast and thigh meat.

The British Game Alliance (BGA), have a brand new assurance scheme from which ensures that consumers can be confident of the provenance of their food from ‘egg to plate’. Game meat marked with the BGA logo have been shot and prepared according to strict ‘best practice’ guidelines.

Registered BGA members are assessed for their compliance to these guidelines by a team of independent auditors – similar to that of the Red Tractor Scheme.

Wild game has seen a surge in popularity with those opting for a flexitarian diet.The meat is low in fat, high in protein and tastes great.

Game, such as pheasant and partridge, has traditionally been solely seasonally available, however, it can now be enjoyed all year round with the help of a BGA assured online retailer: Wild & Game.