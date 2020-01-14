Have you tried pigeon? This is a great recipe

The Sheraton Edinburgh’s executive chef earned his stripes in the best hotels, but no matter where he travels he always returns ‘home’.

They say three’s a charm and so it has proved for Craig Hart.

Because despite travelling the country for more than quarter of a century, building up experience in some of the best hotels and kitchens, it seems the Sheraton Edinburgh is always calling him home.

‘I liked the idea of travelling, cooking and that every day is a new challenge,’ says Craig, ‘So at 15 I did two years at what was Lauder College in Dunfermline before a year’s HNC in professional culinary arts at Telford College in Edinburgh. While at Telford I had to find a work placement in a rosetted establishment, so I started at Keavil House two days a week, and when I finished college they offered me a full-time job.’

After working at Keavil House for a year and a half, Craig moved on to what would be his first spell at the Sheraton. ‘ At that time the Sheraton was probably the best restaurant in Edinburgh and I absolutely loved it. But I was the little boy making the sandwiches when I first arrived. After about eight months I got into the fine dining team and I stayed for around 18 months.’

(This recipe was originally published in 2014)