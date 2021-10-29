Have you tried Goan Prawn and Bramley Apple Curry?
Goan Prawn and Bramley Apple Curry
Ingredients Instructions
- 200g raw king prawns
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp malt vinegar
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 red or white onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- 2 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tbsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 Bramley apple, peeled, cored and cut into match sticks
- 1 x 400 ml tin coconut milk
- Pinch of sugar
- Salt and pepper
- Place the prawns in a bowl with the turmeric and malt vinegar, stir to coat and leave to one side to marinate
- Add the coconut oil to a frying pan over a medium heat and fry the onions until soft and translucent.
- Add in the tomato and cook for 4-5 minutes until it starts to break down. Add in the garlic, ginger and ground spices, fry for 1 minute
- Add the prawns and Bramley apple match sticks, stir to coat in the spices and cook for 1 minute. Add in the coconut milk and a pinch of sugar.
- Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes until the prawns are pink and just cooked through. Season to taste with salt and pepper
- Serve with fluffy basmati rice and garnish with a handful of fresh coriander and slices of fresh green chilli
Recipe © British Apples and Pears | https://www.britishapplesandpears.co.uk/recipes/
We bring your our final apple recipe today with something that’s perfect for the weekend – a curry!
With British fruit in season, and apples dropping from the trees, it seems like the right time to celebrate and use them.
Courtesy of British Apples and Pears, here’s another filling recipe.
Share with