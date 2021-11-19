Get a little crabby and enjoy these tasty bites

These easy peasy crab bites from Love Seafood are packed with Mexican flavours to add some spice to your festive celebrations.

They’ll be the star of the show when you serve these to your guests and the added bonus is that they’re super quick and simple to make – helping you all to bring on better living.

Using tortilla cups from Old El Paso is the perfect hack, saving time and adding that extra crunch! This recipe should make 24 crab bites.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration, visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.