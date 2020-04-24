Filolhu Ihi Riha – Maldivian grilled lobster and red snapper curry

Possibly one of the few fine-dining restaurants that encourage its diners to come barefoot, Ba’theli restaurant at Milaidhoo Island Maldives is the first modern Maldivian restaurant in the Maldives.

Reflecting its heritage, Ba’theli’s architecture takes its name from the local word for a traditional wooden sailing boat and has been built in the shape of three boats that stand on stilts over the lagoon. Led by Maldivian chef Ahmed Sivath, Ba’theli’s dishes are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired from the Maldivian Spice Route.

The story began over 5,000 years ago when The Maldives became a key port of call for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with cargoes of cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, ginger and pepper. The Maldivians bartered coconuts, sun-dried fish, cordage and sails woven from coconut fibre, and cowrie shells (which became currency) for spice, rice, ceramics and silks. Locally-made cargo boats, ‘ba’theli’, sailed throughout the archipelago with these goods, spreading knowledge about different lands, their customs and cuisine.

This story comes alive at Ba’theli restaurant at Milaidhoo, as their chefs serve gourmet dishes using local herbs and spices to enhance natural flavours. The menu features classic Maldivian dishes such as the signature Filolhu Ihi Riha (grilled white snapper fillets, with Maldivian lobster, tomato essence, coconut espuma).