Bake a tasty spicy pumpkin cake for Halloween
Spiced pumpkin cake
- 130g of sunflower oil
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 65g natural yoghurt
- 150g caster sugar
- 85g soft light brown sugar
- 300g plain flour
- 1tsp ground cinnamon
- 1.5tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp mixed spice
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- Buttercream - 200g unsalted butter, very soft
- 450g icing sugar
- 1 tbsp of pumpkin spiced syrup (available online)
- 20g milk
- Preheat the oven to 170C fan.
- Line the base of an 11” round baking tin with baking parchment and grease the sides.
- Whisk together the eggs, sunflower oil, vanilla, yoghurt, caster and brown sugar for 2 – 3 minutes until you have smooth mixture.
- Sift in the flour, cinnamon, mixed spices, baking powder, soda and fold until combined.
- Stir through the grated pumpkin and mix just until combined.
- Pour into the tin and bake for 45 minutes. To check if baked insert a toothpick – it should come out clean.
- To make the buttercream, using a free standing or hand held mixer beat very soft butter for a minute on medium high speed.
- Add the icing sugar in three steps: after every addition scrape down the sides of the bowl, beat the buttercream and add one third of the milk.
- Once you have a soft, fluffy buttercream pour the whole lot on to the centre of your cake. To avoid getting crumbs in your icing push the icing out gradually from the centre of the cake using a spatula. Only ever push out the way – don’t spread back and forth. Top your cake with seasonal fruit or flowers.
Recipe © Three Sisters Bake | https://www.threesistersbake.co.uk/
Our final fantastic recipe from Three Sisters Bake is for a tasty cake that’s just perfect for Halloween.
We’ve teamed up with Three Sisters Bake, to bring you a series of seasonal bakes, that will get you in the mood for the change of season – and this spiced pumpkin cake is just perfect for Halloween.
The Reith sisters established their first café in Quarriers Village in 2011. The sisters recently opened Cake Bar on Great Western Road in Glasgow. The new take-away and sweet treat destination is already known as the most instagrammable café in Glasgow, complete with neon signs and flower installations and of course, cake.
Three Sisters Bake also has a countryside café in Killearn and a regular pop up at Platform at Argyle Street Arches.