Bake a tasty spicy pumpkin cake for Halloween

Our final fantastic recipe from Three Sisters Bake is for a tasty cake that’s just perfect for Halloween.

We’ve teamed up with Three Sisters Bake, to bring you a series of seasonal bakes, that will get you in the mood for the change of season – and this spiced pumpkin cake is just perfect for Halloween.

The Reith sisters established their first café in Quarriers Village in 2011. The sisters recently opened Cake Bar on Great Western Road in Glasgow. The new take-away and sweet treat destination is already known as the most instagrammable café in Glasgow, complete with neon signs and flower installations and of course, cake.

Three Sisters Bake also has a countryside café in Killearn and a regular pop up at Platform at Argyle Street Arches.