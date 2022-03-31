A sweet treat with Mont Blanc meringues
Mont Blanc meringues (Serves 12)
- Liquid from a 400g tin of chickpeas (about 135ml)
- 175g caster sugar
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1 x 200g Pouch Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree
- 50ml maple syrup
- 150ml plant based cream
- 20g chocolate, peeled or cut into shavings
- Icing sugar, to dust
- Preheat the oven to 110C (90C fan) and line two baking sheets with greaseproof paper.
- Put the chickpea liquid into a large mixing bowl. Using an electric whisk, beat the liquid on the lowest setting for 2 minutes, or until bubbly and starting to foam. Whisk on a medium speed for a minute, then increase to the highest speed and whisk until stiff peaks form (up to 10 minutes). Add the cornflour and whisk again. Once the mixture is stiff, add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until fully combined and the meringue is thick and glossy.
- Form or pipe the mixture into 3-4inch wide meringues on the greaseproof paper, leaving a dip in the middle of each meringue. Place in the oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until the meringues are crisp and cooked through. Set aside to cool.
- In the meantime, push the chestnut puree through a sieve into a bowl and stir through the maple syrup until smooth. Using a clean electric whisk, whip the cream until stiff.
- To assemble the meringues, put a spoonful of chestnut puree into the dip of each meringue. Place the cream into a piping bag and pipe on top to create a cone shape. Once piped, clean out the piping bag and fit a very small nozzle on the end. Fill with the remaining chestnut cream and pipe little squiggles over the top.
- Dust with the icing sugar, then top with chocolate shavings to serve.
Recipe © Merchant Gourmet | https://www.merchant-gourmet.com/
Today’s recipe of the day is a sweet treat that will appeal to vegans and carnivores alike – a tasty meringue.
Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has created a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes.
Today, we offer Mont Blanc meringues, with no eggs involved!
