A sweet baked yoghurt and rhubarb recipe

It’s the weekend, so it’s time for a sweet treat from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.

We present a tasty recipe for a baked yoghurt and rhubarb.

Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.

Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.

This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!

In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.

For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.

100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.

Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.