A sweet baked yoghurt and rhubarb recipe

Yoghurt and Rhubarb (Serves 4)
- For the baked yoghurt: 100g condensed milk
- 100g double cream
- 110g Trewithen yoghurt or Greek yoghurt
- Seeds of 1 vanilla pod
- For the roasted rhubarb: 200g rhubarb
- 20g caster sugar
- 2 oranges, grated zest (use the juice for the citrus Chantilly)
- For the confit blood orange: 30g caster sugar
- 2 blood oranges
- For the citrus Chantilly:
- 100ml double cream
- 10g icing sugar
- 2 oranges, juiced
- To serve: 50g sweet cicely
- For the baked yoghurt: Preheat the oven to 1500C and the water bath to a temperature of 650C. Combine the condensed milk, double cream, yoghurt and vanilla seeds in a large bowl. Mix well, then strain through fine chinois. Divide the yoghurt mixture between your chosen serving dishes (ovenproof pots or ramekins), placing about 70g in each.
- Arrange the pots inside a deep tray (you may find it easier to do this before adding the yoghurt mixture), then fill the tray with warm water to come one-quarter of the way up the pots, creating a bain- marie. Stretch a layer of cling film over the tray and place in the oven. Cook until the yoghurt is set; this should take about 12 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove the cling film and leave to cool to room temperature, then chill in the fridge until needed.
- For the roasted rhubarb: Preheat the oven to 175°c. Cut the rhubarb into batons. Toss in the sugar and orange zest, and place into an ovenproof dish. Roast for 6-8 minutes and allow to cool. Remove the roasted batons and reserve the juice.
- For the confit blood orange: Peel the orange. Separate the flesh into segments and set aside. Remove the pith and cut the peel into fine strips. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil. Submerge the sliced peel in the water, then immediately refresh in a bowl of iced water. Blanch the peel in this way twice more, using fresh water each time. Place the sugar and 50ml water in a small saucepan over a low heat. When the sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture is gently simmering, add the orange segments and the blanched peel and poach until translucent. Allow to cool.
- For the citrus Chantilly: Place the double cream, icing sugar and orange juice in a bowl, and mix with a whisk until the cream forms soft peaks. Spoon into a piping bag and store in the fridge until required.
- To serve: Spoon some of the rhubarb liquid onto each set yoghurt pot and dot with the citrus Chantilly. Top with the blood orange segments and rhubarb pieces.
Recipe © The Royal Navy | https://royalnavyshop.co.uk/
It’s the weekend, so it’s time for a sweet treat from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present a tasty recipe for a baked yoghurt and rhubarb.
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.