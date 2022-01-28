Taste of Grampian returns with celebrity chefs and new venue

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival is back, returning after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Taste of Grampian moves to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for 2022, a bigger venue for the in-person event, which takes place on Saturday June 4. Tickets are on sale from today (Friday January 28).

An estimated 15,000 people are expected at the state-of-the-art venue for cooking demonstrations from The Hairy Bikers and James Martin (all favourites from previous years), masterclasses from local chefs, wine and gin tastings, over 80 local producers selling their products and street food vans serving up delicious dishes.

The event, which was cancelled for the last two years, will also include popular fish market, local crafters, entertainment from Original 106 FM, a live music stage, buskers and a children’s zone.

This year’s Taste of Grampian is themed around sustainability and will also see the introduction of talks hosted by various leaders in the food and drink sector.

Early bird tickets are now available to purchase online, priced at £10, and children under 12 go free. Additional tickets for chef demos are available to purchase at £15.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Press and Journal, said: ‘We are delighted that Taste of Grampian has found a new home at P&J Live, a venue that it will be able to grow into and continue to thrive at.

‘The festival has been a huge success over the past 21 years and this move allows it to further help boost the local economy and celebrate local food and drink in a multitude of ways.

‘Supporting the local community and the people in it is at the heart of our business and I am sure thousands will come out to support this fantastic event.’

Alan Clarke, chief executive at event sponsor Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), said: ‘The event showcases the wealth of fantastic local produce in the area and it presents an opportunity to demonstrate the versatility and taste of the Scotch brands, as well as boost the global reputation of Scotland as one of the most sustainable countries to produce red meat.’

Peter Cook, director of food, drink and agriculture at Opportunity North East, said: ‘Our region is renowned for quality food and drink. From sustainable produce from land and sea and innovative manufacturers and producers, to global brands and ambitious start-ups.

‘Taste of Grampian will be a fantastic opportunity for consumers to catch up with producers and sample and buy their unique products.’

Tickets for Taste of Grampian are now on sale and further information on the event can be found at https://www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk/