A quick and easy one pot wonder pasta dish
Spring Veg Pasta (serves 2)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 75g oyster mushrooms cut into big pieces
- 12 cherry tomatoes
- 200 ml coconut milk (1/2 can)
- 500 ml water
- 2 Tbsp Yondu
- 120g no-cook dried lasagna sheets
- 200g purple sprouting broccoli, stems cut
- 8 green asparagus, cut into large pieces, fibrous part discarded
- Freshly crushed black pepper to taste
- In a skillet over medium-high heat combine olive oil, mushrooms and tomatoes. Stir-fry for about 3 minutes until mushrooms are lightly browned and tomatoes start to shrink.
- Add water, coconut milk and Yondu. Once boiling, add lasagna sheets by breaking them into large pieces with your hands. Then add broccoli and asparagus and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir every few minutes to make sure pasta cooks evenly.
- Once pasta is cooked, turn off the heat and let rest for a few minutes. Before serving, stir well and add freshly crushed black pepper on top.
One pot wonders are dishes that we all love – not just to save on the washing up!
Courtesy of Yondu, we have a delicious one-pot Spring Veg Pasta recipe to try – and it’s effortless delicious.
This recipe also works great with spaghetti or penne. You can also add spinach, spring onions or green peas if you want.
For a non-vegan version, substitute the coconut milk for heavy cream.
Yondu is a vegetable umami, a versatile savoury seasoning that brings out the inherent flavour of your ingredients. Natural umami from slowly fermenting and simmering vegetables gives delicate flavour and balance to your dishes.
