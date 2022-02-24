A quick and easy one pot wonder pasta dish

One pot wonders are dishes that we all love – not just to save on the washing up!

Courtesy of Yondu, we have a delicious one-pot Spring Veg Pasta recipe to try – and it’s effortless delicious.

This recipe also works great with spaghetti or penne. You can also add spinach, spring onions or green peas if you want.

For a non-vegan version, substitute the coconut milk for heavy cream.

Yondu is a vegetable umami, a versatile savoury seasoning that brings out the inherent flavour of your ingredients. Natural umami from slowly fermenting and simmering vegetables gives delicate flavour and balance to your dishes.

Yondu is available to purchase from Amazon.